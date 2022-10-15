Two associate professors from the University of Idaho will discuss climate change skeptics during the sixth annual Moore Honorary Lecture on Oct. 24 at the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston.
Kristin Haltinner and Dilshani Sarathchandra will jointly give the presentation in person in Sacajawea Hall Room 112 and on Zoom (Zoom ID 817 0552 4433 and password 113918). The event is free and open to the public. It is scheduled to begin at noon.
Haltinner and Sarathchandra have co-authored recent publications concerning climate change denial.