When University of Idaho anthropology professor Philip Stevens was teaching students from the Apache tribe a math problem, the textbook asked them to figure out the speed and distance of two boats racing from one wharf to another.

He then realized that the students did not know what a wharf was.

“I think the thing that became very apparent is that the vehicle in which they were trying to teach these mathematical concepts were embedded within a cultural understanding that wasn’t of their culture,” he said.

