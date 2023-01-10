Following the arrest of Moscow quadruple homicide suspect Brian Kohberger on Dec. 30, University of Idaho President Scott Green said the campus and nearby neighborhoods will continue to see additional security.

UI spokesperson Jodi Walker confirmed Monday that this is still the plan as UI prepares to begin spring semester Wednesday.

“Yes, there will be increased patrols on and around campus thanks to collaboration with MPD and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office,” Walker stated in an email to the Daily News.

