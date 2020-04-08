UI’s Torrey Lawrence selected to fill interim provost position

University of Idaho President Scott Green announced Tuesday that he has appointed Vice Provost for Faculty Torrey Lawrence to the position of interim provost and executive vice president.
In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Green said 91 percent of responses to a survey of university leadership favored Lawrence’s appointment to the interim post. According to the letter, Lawrence has been with the university for almost 22 years. He will begin his new duties on May 3, the letter said.
Lawrence will take over for John Wiencek, who is departing for a parallel post at the University of Akron in Ohio. Wiencek will begin his tenure as provost and executive vice president at Akron May 29.
Green said in the letter that a national search for a permanent provost and executive vice president at UI will begin immediately, as will an internal search for someone to fill the position vacated by Lawrence on an interim basis.