University of Idaho Executive Vice President and Provost John Wiencek is a finalist for the University of South Carolina provost position and the University of Akron (Ohio) executive vice president and provost position.
Wiencek, Nancy Rapoport, law professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and William Tate, vice provost of graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis, are the candidates for the USC provost position, according to the State newspaper in Columbia, S.C.
The school will have forums for students, faculty and staff to hear from and speak directly to the candidates, the State reported. Wiencek will speak from 2-3 p.m. Thursday.
Wiencek, Susan Stapleton, professor of chemistry and biological sciences and special assistant to the provost at Western Michigan University, and Achille Messac, professor of mechanical engineering and former dean of Engineering and Architecture at Howard University (Washington, D.C.), are the finalists for the University of Akron executive vice president and provost position, according to the Akron Beacon Journal newspaper.
All three will make campus visits and attend open community sessions.
Wiencek’s session, which includes opening remarks and a question-and-answer period, is scheduled for 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 2.
Wiencek was one of four finalists in September for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln executive vice chancellor for academic affairs position.
Elizabeth Spiller, a University of California, Davis, dean who was among four finalists for the UI president position that went to Scott Green, was selected for the UNL position in December.
Wiencek, a 30-year veteran in higher education administration, joined UI in June 2015.