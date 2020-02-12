The Nepali Student’s Association-University of Idaho, in collaboration with the NSA-Washington State University, will hold a cultural celebration event, “Taste of Nepal,” 5-7 p.m. Sunday in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
The event will showcase Nepali culture through dance performances, live music and food.
Admission is $12 for students, $15 for the general public and free for children 5 and younger who do not require a seat.
For additional information, contact nsauidaho@gmail.com.