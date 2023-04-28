A Genesee connection helped set a University of Idaho student on a fashionable career path.

Kaylee Flodin became interested in fashion design as a teenage 4-H member in Genesee. As part of her 4-H education in garment construction, she would pick out fabrics from Joann Fabrics and Crafts and sew clothing to show at the Latah County Fair. That is when she developed a particular interest in wool.

Before graduating from Genesee High School in 2019, Flodin considered studying business in college. That is until she talked to fellow Genesee resident and UI senior instructor Lori Wahl and asked if she could sit in on a few classes in the School of Family and Consumer Sciences.