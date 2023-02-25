The University of Idaho announced Friday that the King Road house where four University of Idaho students were murdered this past fall will be demolished.

A memo from UI President Scott Green said the owner of the King Road home has offered to give the house to the university. Green said demolishing the house will be “a healing step” for the community.

“Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” he said. “We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.”

Tags

Recommended for you