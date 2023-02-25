The University of Idaho announced Friday that the King Road house where four University of Idaho students were murdered this past fall will be demolished.
A memo from UI President Scott Green said the owner of the King Road home has offered to give the house to the university. Green said demolishing the house will be “a healing step” for the community.
“Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” he said. “We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.”
UI spokesperson Jodie Walker said the school hopes to demolish the house as soon as possible and that could be in the next few weeks. She said the Moscow Police Department is fully aware of this plan.
The UI also is planning a memorial and garden to honor the four victims, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Green said the plan is being developed by a committee with student representation. The project will incorporate class and individual student participation. The garden’s location on campus has not yet been determined.
“While the memorial will be a focal point of a garden, the garden will also be a place of remembrance of other students we have lost and a place of healing for those left behind,” Green wrote.
Scholarships have been created in memory of Kernodle, Chapin and Mogen. The UI is working with the Goncalves family to develop a fourth scholarship in her name. Green’s memo said these endowed scholarships are funded by Vandals Supporting Vandals, a fund created by UI alumni Gene Taft and Bob Urso, along with Urso’s wife, Gail.
Green commended the support of the “Vandal Family” in the wake of the Nov. 13 murders.
“We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory,” Green wrote. “Together we will rebuild and continue to support each other.”
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder case, remains in Latah County Jail. He awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.