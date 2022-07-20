Ukraine is a war-riddled country that has seen the first-hand effects of hardships and turmoil, many of which are unimaginable by people elsewhere in the world.

Some Washington State University alumni have volunteered to work at animal shelters on the Ukraine border in surrounding countries. These volunteers serve stray animals and pets that travel with refugees who are seeking sanctuary.

Daniel Fine, a 1982 WSU graduate, talked with the Daily News via a phone-type app about his current mission volunteering in Kyiv in Ukraine and Przemysl in Poland. He said the trains taking refugees out of war zones are packed shoulder-to-shoulder with people leaving their homes with nothing but the clothes on their back. Transportation authorities ask people to leave their luggage behind and have their valuables shipped. Families come with their pets, but because of limited space, owners are forced to either abandon their animals or walk to shelters with them, Fine said.

