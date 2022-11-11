University of Idaho student Cameron Kaminski is working on a school project that will provide a handful of Moscow service workers with a nice surprise this weekend.

Kaminski has partnered with nonprofit Big Table of Spokane to plan an “Unexpected 20s” event, during which $20 bills in envelopes will be given to employees at five Moscow hotels Saturday and Sunday.

“I knew what they were about. I knew that it was a good nonprofit,” Kaminski said about approaching Big Table. “So I just thought about, ‘How can I incorporate this into my academic service project?’ ”

