Gabriel Rench, center, is escorted to a patrol car after being arrested during a "psalm sing" organized by Christ Church on Sept. 23, 2020, outside Moscow City Hall. Rench and two others, Sean and Rachel Bohnet, will be paid $300,000 to settle their civil lawsuit against the city of Moscow for alleged violations of their First Amendment rights during the event.

Three people who sued the city of Moscow for allegedly violating their First Amendment rights during a 2020 religious gathering will be paid a total of $300,000 to settle their civil lawsuit, the city announced Friday.

Gabriel Rench and Sean and Rachel Bohnet had sued the city over an incident in September 2020, when they were part of a Christ Church event at the Moscow City Hall parking lot. The “psalm sing” was intended to be a protest of the city’s mandate for masks and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

