MOSCOW — Limited seating in the upper story of a downtown Moscow building is intended to create a speak-easy vibe at a new Moscow drinking establishment.

Neat is located at 107 First St., No. 107, on the second floor of the McConnell Building.

“Our space is small, and cozy, only seating 24 with warm furnishings in an intimate setting,” said Andy Severson, the general manager, in an email.

