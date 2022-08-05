Though no cases of MPV, colloquially known as monkeypox, have been confirmed in Whitman county or north Central Idaho, health officials say cases in Washington have been roughly doubling each week.

As of Thursday, there were 166 confirmed MPV cases in Washington, most of which were in King County.

Whitman County briefly announced a positive case Wednesday, but retracted the statement later that day after news the lab had received conflicting results and would be running additional tests to confirm the results.

