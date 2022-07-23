A virtual telephone town hall will be held at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss disaster and major emergency preparedness.

The hourlong video event will be hosted by AARP Idaho.

Willie Nunn, Federal Emergency Management Agency regional administrator, and Brad Richy, director of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, will discuss the various types of potential crises in Idaho, including wildfires, excessive heat, drought and earthquakes and ways families can be better prepared.

