A virtual telephone town hall will be held at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss disaster and major emergency preparedness.
The hourlong video event will be hosted by AARP Idaho.
Willie Nunn, Federal Emergency Management Agency regional administrator, and Brad Richy, director of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, will discuss the various types of potential crises in Idaho, including wildfires, excessive heat, drought and earthquakes and ways families can be better prepared.
They will also be available to answer any questions listeners from around the state may have. AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the discussion.
“The evidence continues to show that older adults are more susceptible and disproportionately affected by natural disasters including extreme heat,” Wissel said. “Conversations like this are important to ensure the most vulnerable Idahoans are safe and their needs are met when disasters happen.”
Participants can join by calling toll-free (866) 767-0637, or by registering in advance at vekeo.com/aarpidaho.
The conversation will also stream live on the AARP Idaho Facebook page.