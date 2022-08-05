Von Ehlinger’s attorney calls for new trial

von Ehlinger

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion for a new trial is based on testimony from a witness and grounds that his constitutional rights were violated because the defense did not have the opportunity to cross-examine or confront his accuser, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Ada County.

Von Ehlinger was scheduled to be sentenced for a felony rape charge on July 28, but Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon granted a sentencing delay in anticipation of a motion for a new trial or acquittal.

A jury found von Ehlinger guilty of rape in April following a four-day trial. A 19-year-old legislative intern said von Ehlinger, then 39, took her to dinner, then back to his apartment, where she said he forced her to perform oral sex and inserted his fingers inside of her without her consent. The jury found von Ehlinger not guilty of the second charge of oral penetration.

