BOISE — Former Lewiston state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, four months after a jury found him guilty of raping a 19-year-old House intern following a dinner date last year.

The sentence imposed by Ada County District Court Judge Michael Reardon included a minimum term of eight years, plus an indeterminant term of 12 years, a $5,000 civil penalty, $2,015 in restitution and court costs.

The victim in the case, identified only by the initials JV, was in the courtroom for the sentencing. She did not testify in person, but did provide a recorded statement describing how the events on the night in question affected her.

