Washington Congressperson Cathy McMorris Rodgers and her colleague Rep. Dan Newhouse, both of Washington, introduced legislation Thursday to protect the four lower Snake River dams.

The move comes just a few days after President Biden said he is committed to working with Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho and Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both Democrats, to save Columbia and Snake river salmon. Biden did not say he supports dam breaching and of the politicians he mentioned only Simpson has publicly backed the idea.

McMorris Rodgers and Newhouse are both Republicans who represent districts that are home to one or more of the four dams.