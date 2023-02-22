Spokane residents were apprehended for suspicion of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a local Walmart after running out of gas from two discontinued car chases.

Deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a theft in progress at the Walmart in Pullman, when suspects were allegedly seen fleeing from the store with more than $1000 in merchandise, according to a media release.

Pullman police found the suspected vehicle driving northbound in Colfax traveling more than 80 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone near Colfax schools, stated in the release. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but their attempts failed, and the Sheriff’s Office terminated the pursuit as the vehicle drove northbound on U.S. Highway 195 out of Colfax.