Two December traffic stops by Indiana police of the man later charged with murdering four University of Idaho students were unrelated to any active surveillance or the search for a car similar to one the suspect drove, according to state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The heavily scrutinized stops of Bryan Kohberger a month after the November slayings were instead routine interstate drug trafficking prevention operations by two different Indiana police departments, law enforcement officials in the state told the Idaho Statesman.

Kohberger and his father were pulled over along eastbound Interstate 70 on Dec. 15 as they road-tripped more than 2,500 miles from Pullman, Washington, to eastern Pennsylvania. Kohberger, 28, at the time was a graduate student at Washington State University and driving his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra when Indiana police officers working independently made the two highway stops within 10 minutes just east of Indianapolis.

