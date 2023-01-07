The manic-depressive, yin-and-yang that is Washington state politics begins its annual dance Monday when the 2023 legislative session convenes in Olympia.

Three-term Gov. Jay Inslee will use the session to further cement his legacy, promoting his Democratic ideals, climate change policies and a new, $4 billion initiative to combat homelessness.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers — who lost one House and one Senate seat in the November general election — will try to limit what they see as the governor’s “radical green agenda.”

