OLYMPIA — The Department of Corrections is prepared to implement a proposed law that would allow it to distribute abortion pills, DOC Secretary Cheryl Strange told lawmakers Monday.

Lawmakers heard public testimony and information about the cost of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to maintain a supply of a commonly used abortion pill amid uncertainty over its future availability and approval by federal regulators.

The testimony comes in the wake of contradictory federal court rulings concerning the drug, mifepristone.