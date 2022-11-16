Whitman County legislators

Schoesler, Dye, Schmick

Members of the Pullman City Council announced they are planning to create a housing authority on a regional level for residents struggling with home insecurity.

Washington District 9 state legislators Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, and Reps. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, and Joe Schmick, R-Colfax visited the council during its regular meeting Tuesday to discuss various topics prevalent to the Pullman community.

Mayor Glenn Johnson began the meeting by saying a few words about the recent tragedy the area has experienced, in which four University of Idaho students were found apparently murdered Sunday in Moscow (see related stories on Page 1A).

