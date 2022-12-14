Washington officials warn about rising hospitalizations

Influenza cases are especially active in Washington this season, according to the state's Department of Health.

 Washington Department of Health

Officials at the Washington Department of Health are urging the public to get their updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shots and influenza vaccines as soon as possible.

Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer at DOH, said in a Tuesday news conference that the state has seen an increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks related to respiratory viruses including influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

“It’s really important not to let our guard down, especially as people prepare for celebrations and prepare to travel to spend time with family and loved ones during the holiday season,” he said.

