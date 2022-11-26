The National Weather Service is reporting that a snowstorm is expected to roll over the Palouse this holiday weekend.
Rocco Pelatti, general forecaster with the NWS at Spokane, said light snow may fall over Pullman and Moscow after 10 p.m. today and starting again at 4 a.m. Sunday morning. He added temperatures are expected to drop next week, with the Palouse seeing single digits at night.
Pelatti estimates Moscow and Pullman may receive 2 to 3 inches Sunday through Monday. Snowfall will begin again Wednesday and Thursday, with an expected accumulation of 1 to 3 inches each day.