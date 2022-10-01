Tucked away off Terre View Drive, a simple farmstead is hard at work growing year-round produce and entrepreneurial spirit.

“The pumpkins look great,” Washington State University Eggert Family Organic Farm manager Brad Jaeckel said in an interview “This year we have everything from mini pumpkins, pie pumpkins and all the way up to different sizes of jack-o’-lanterns. It’s really affordable, our smallest pumpkin ranges from $2.50 all the way up to $20 for a big, beautiful jack-o’-lantern.”

The Eggert farm started as a small-scale organic vegetable and fruit outfit in 2003, Jaeckel said. It is the second organic farm on WSU’s Pullman campus, starting production in 2013. Jaeckel said the farm serves primarily as a teaching site for students in the organic and sustainable agricultural degree, educating students on how to produce vegetables and fruit in a certified organic system.

