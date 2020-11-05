Unofficial election results show a recall effort in the Whitepine School District was successful Tuesday.
About 130 votes, or 57 percent, were cast in favor of recalling Whitepine School Board chairman Aaron Proctor, while almost 43 percent, or 98 votes, were against the recall.
Before the election results, Proctor, who has been on the school board for 16 years, said he would “be at peace” with whatever voters decided. Those feelings remained after the results were announced shortly after midnight.
“If that’s what the patrons want, then I don’t have a problem with it,” Proctor said.
According to the petitioners’ statement, Proctor faced the recall effort because he failed to represent the desires expressed by parents in a survey when he voted on a school reopening plan for the school district.
The plan, which was approved with a 3-1 vote by the school board, included a requirement that face coverings be worn within the schools when social distancing was not possible.
The petitioners’ statement also said Proctor put his personal feelings ahead of the wishes of his constituents, that he conducted himself in an unprofessional manner on social media and that his actions compromised the quality of education students receive in the school district.
Proctor stood behind the decision he made and said the protocols put in place were needed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students and staff members.
He thanked the community for its support and the interest patrons have shown in the district’s schools.
“I would wish my fellow board members and whoever they appoint to take the seat in zone 3 the best of luck,” Proctor said. “I hope they continue to make the hard decisions that are sometimes not popular and continue to do what I think we’ve always done in the past, and that’s to look out for the best interest of our students.”
Only those living in zone 3 of the Whitepine School District were able to vote on the recall measure. In all, there were 228 ballots cast.