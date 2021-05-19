A one-year supplemental levy of $880,000 for the Whitepine School District was approved by residents of Latah and Clearwater counties Tuesday, with nearly 75 percent, or 213 votes, in favor of the measure.
Roughly 25 percent, or 76 votes, opposed the levy, with 289 votes in all. The levy will cost property owners in the district about $358 per $100,000 of their assessed property value.
In other election results Tuesday, a North Latah Highway District commissioner position and two Princeton-Hampton Sewer District board positions were decided.
Tim McKinney defeated Richard Hansen, 374-251, for the four-year North Latah Highway District commissioner position, according to Latah County’s unofficial cumulative election results.
Richard Hooker (29 votes) and Bethany Davis (20) outpolled Katie Swant (16) for the two Princeton-Hampton Sewer District board member positions. Those positions are each six-year terms.