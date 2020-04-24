Whitman County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 16.
According to a news release from the Whitman County Health Department, the new patient is a man between 20 and 39 years of age. There have been at least 552 negative tests in the county thus far.
Latah County is still reporting a total of four confirmed COVID-19 cases. Nez Perce County’s cases have grown to 46 and there have been 13 deaths.
Asotin County Public Health District reported two new cases Thursday, bringing the county total to 16.
Idaho is reporting 1,836 cases statewide and 54 deaths. Washington’s numbers as of Thursday show 12,753 cases and 711 deaths.