In response to an unusually dry spring, Whitman County is practicing extra caution by banning campfires at its parks earlier than normal.
On Friday, Whitman County Parks and Recreation announced it has banned campfires, fireworks and smoking at all of its managed parks and trails, including Kamiak Butte, Wawawai County Park and Klemgard County Park.
Parks Superintendent Dave Mahan said these restrictions are typically implemented in July, but the especially dry spring persuaded his department to ban these activities sooner.
“We’re trying to protect the parks from wildfire due to somebody’s campfire getting out of control,” he said.
He said the forecast does not show any large upcoming precipitation events and he expects these restrictions to remain in place until fall.
The Washington Department of Ecology in late May issued a drought advisory for most of Washington, including eastern Washington. Much of Whitman County remains in severe drought, according to data from drought.gov. Last month was the fourth-driest May on record for the county.
Whitman County parks still allow cooking with charcoal briquettes or gas grills. People are encouraged to always keep a bucket of water and shovel nearby when cooking.
Whitman County Fire District 12 Chief Lester Erwin said the dryer-than-normal spring means he is “definitely worried” about the Fourth of July holiday this year, particularly when it comes to fireworks.
“It is dry and we’re going to have a very dry season, so we’re going to have to be very cautious out here,” he said.
Erwin also warned the public to be cautious now even though shrubs and vegetation are still green. He said though they may appear green on the outside, plants like junipers are already dry inside and can easily catch fire.
The fire district will meet with the Moscow Fire Department and a meteorologist Thursday to get a clearer picture of what the forecast will look like this summer and how that will affect wildfire season.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that wood fires in fire rings, grills or metal containers are banned until Oct. 11 along both sides of the Lower Snake River. This ban goes into effect each year at this time.
No fires are ever allowed on the ground or in rock fire rings. Charcoal and propane fires are acceptable.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.