Whitman County Humane Society aims to reopen in October

Musselwhite

The Whitman County Humane Society plans to become fully operational Oct. 1 after completing building renovations and new staff training.

The society has experienced a tumultuous past few months after six out of seven of its staff resigned in August. The shelter has been working on renovating the facilities as well as interviewing candidates to fill the empty staff positions.

John Musselwhite, president of the board, said the society has hired a shelter manager and office manager, along with two full-time employees. It is currently interviewing candidates for four part-time positions. Musselwhite said over the past month, the shelter has received 20 applications for the shelter manager position and 50 applications for staff positions.

