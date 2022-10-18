The Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman is back on its feet after returning to full operational status this month.

The society has had a tumultuous past few months after six of seven staff resigned and the shelter had to limit its services. With time, the institution has been able to remodel the shelter and replenish its staff. The society is working to continue to hire new workers and take in more animals.

Board members announced at their September meeting that they hired a shelter manager, office manager and two full-time employees. Since then, the shelter has hired five additional staff members and established work roles within the institution.

Recommended for you