The Whitman County Humane Society is happy to announce it is in great health, after gathering more than $20,000 in donations from its Fur Ball fundraiser.

Pullman City Councilors received a quarterly update during their regular meeting Tuesday night. The shelter reported it is in a stronger position after the many challenges it had faced over the past year. It brought back its biggest fundraiser, the Fur Ball, after not being able to hold it for three years. This is just the beginning, said new Director Jeff Deboer, as the society plans more improvements in the coming year.

After experiencing a tumultuous year in 2022 when most of the shelter’s staff resigned last summer, the Humane Society has been working to get back on its feet. The institution took time to shift leadership, renovate the shelter and fill staffing positions. It closed in August and resumed its operations in October.