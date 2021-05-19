Whitman County on Tuesday moved into Phase 3 of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
The state Department of Health moved Cowlitz, Ferry, Pierce and Whitman counties, which were previously in Phase 2, up to Phase 3. That puts all counties in the state in Phase 3.
Most indoor activities will be permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity until June 30, when most public spaces are scheduled to return to full capacity.
Seven COVID-19 cases, including cases from the past weekend, were reported Tuesday in Whitman County.
One new virus-related hospitalization was also reported in the county.
There have been 4,309 cases, 48 deaths and 112 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Latah County.
The two patients are in their 40s and 50s. There have been 3,004 confirmed cases, 163 probable cases and 10 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
There were five new cases reported Tuesday in Lewis County and three in Idaho County.