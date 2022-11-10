Whitman County votes continue to come in

Whitman County’s general election results were updated Wednesday evening, as the Auditor’s office continues to count ballots from Tuesday’s election.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s taxpayer bond currently is winning approval, with 2,054 votes in favor, or 74.1%, to 717 votes opposed, or 25.9%, according to the updated election results posted online Wednesday evening.
Michael Largent, four-term incumbent, is leading the race for Whitman County Commission District 3 race with 4,370 votes, or 61.5%. He is leading challenger John-Mark Mahnkey, who has 2,727 votes, or 38.4%.