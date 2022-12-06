On Oct. 20, three days after apologizing to the British people for “mistakes” that were made, Conservative Party Leader Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Her 45-day tenure was the shortest in British history — a parliamentary legacy dating back more than 300 years, to 1721.

What prompted such an ignominious exit was Truss’ proposal for the largest tax cuts in 50 years, without a plan to pay for them.

