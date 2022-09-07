HARVARD — A wildfire located near Harvard was estimated at 250 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
The Prospect Fire is 0% contained. It continues to burn on industrial timber land and retardant drops have kept the north edge of the fire from expanding into Forest Service land. Crews used dozers to dig lines along the western edge of the fire and extinguished spot fires.
A firefighter was injured while responding to the fire and taken to the hospital. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the firefighter is employed by a contracted firefighting company. The status of their injury was not shared.