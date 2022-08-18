Wildfire shuts down section of Highway 195 south of Spokane

A pair of helicopters fly through the smokey conditions surrounding the U.S. 195 fire Wednesday in Spokane.

 Dan Pelle/SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

Three wildfires broke out Wednesday along U.S. Highway 195 south of Spokane, forcing immediate evacuations and closing down the highway before firefighters were able to stop the spread of the blazes and partially reopen the road.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from different outposts across Spokane as the fire broke out in the early afternoon, with orders to immediately evacuate interrupting television broadcasts as the flames quickly spread.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said at least 10 acres of grass and timber burned, but firefighters worked to control the perimeter of the blaze Wednesday night. The fires were 50% contained, KHQ reported Wednesday night.

