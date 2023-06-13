Winter wheat production in Idaho and Washington is forecast to be down this year from 2022-23, according to a news release from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Based on June 1 conditions, NASS reported, Idaho winter wheat production is expected to be about 60.9 million bushels, down 5% from a year ago. Harvested area, at 700,000 acres, is down 10,000 acres from 2022 and yield is expected to average 87 bushels per acre.

Washington winter wheat production is forecast at 98 million bushels, down 20% from 2022. Harvested area is expected to be 1.75 million acres, down 50,000 acres from last year and yield is forecast at 56 bushels per acre, according to NASS.

