COLFAX — A 31-year-old Lewiston woman has been sentenced to prison after being arrested in Pullman for possession of more than 200 fentanyl pills.

Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to a felony possession of fentanyl with an intent to deliver, according to Prosecutor Denis Tracy. She was sentenced to a year and a day in prison by Judge Gary Libey. After serving time, she is required to undergo a year of probation and must enter into a drug treatment program during the probationary period. Slaney’s guilty plea marked an end to a two-month-long case which began with a car theft investigation.

The case involved two Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents who were arrested in Pullman on Sept. 1 on narcotics charges after being found with a stolen vehicle. According to past reporting, Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported burglary and stolen 2004 Cadillac at a house south of Rosalia in the early morning of Sept. 1. Pullman Police spotted the stolen vehicle in the Pullman Walmart parking lot shortly after the burglary was reported.

Tags

Recommended for you