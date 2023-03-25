A Spokane woman pleaded guilty Friday after being accused of eluding police and stealing material worth more than $1,000 from the Pullman Walmart.

Tamia Kimball, 55, pleaded guilty to felony eluding and possession of stolen property in Whitman County Superior Court. She was sentenced to two months in Whitman County Jail. Kimball was also fined $800 and ordered to pay $300 in restitution to Walmart.

Kimball and 41-year-old Corey Ness were taken into custody after the two were seen stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from Walmart. They were apprehended after their car ran out of gas after two discontinued car chases.