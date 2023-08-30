PULLMAN — A former Washington State University student who was accused of a drunken hit-and-run that badly injured two people was sentenced in Whitman County Superior Court.

Carmen Fernandez, 19, of Yakima appeared in court for a plea deal last Thursday. She was charged with one count of vehicular assault while under the influence of liquor. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey ordered she serve nine months in home confinement, one year in community custody and pay around $15,000 in victim restitution fees, according to court records.

The case began when Pullman police responded to an injury crash on Brandi Way the evening of Nov. 12. Officers were told by a witness a vehicle reportedly ran over a couple and drove off without alerting authorities.

Recommended for you