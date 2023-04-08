Workplace vaccine mandates banned

Little

 PHIL WHITE

BOISE — Most Idaho employers can no longer require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Brad Little, who last year vetoed a nearly identical bill and called it “government overreach,” quietly signed Senate Bill 1130 on Thursday.

The new law prohibits private and public employers from requiring coronavirus vaccines as a condition of employment, with some exceptions, including for health care workers.

