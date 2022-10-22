Employees, contractors and volunteers at Washington State University will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Nov. 1.

According to a news release, the university has seen success in COVID-19 vaccination attempts. The decision to lift vaccination mandates was in alignment with Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement to end remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and the state of emergency in Washington.

The governor declared a little more than a year ago that public employees in Washington had to be vaccinated, said Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications at WSU. So when Inslee opted to lift these requirements, WSU decided to do the same, Weiler added.

