Washington State University will be honoring Native American Heritage Month by hosting numerous events taking place on the Pullman and Spokane campuses.

The university kicked off the month by holding a reading Nov. 2 by Beth Piatote, an associate professor at the University of California who researches Native American and Indigenous literature. The First Friday Feed took place at the Native American Student Center on Nov. 4. More events are to scheduled throughout the month.

On WSU Pullman campus

