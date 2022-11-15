Washington State University will be honoring Native American Heritage Month by hosting numerous events taking place on the Pullman and Spokane campuses.
The university kicked off the month by holding a reading Nov. 2 by Beth Piatote, an associate professor at the University of California who researches Native American and Indigenous literature. The First Friday Feed took place at the Native American Student Center on Nov. 4. More events are to scheduled throughout the month.
A group photo is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Native American Student Center to show support during Native American Heritage Month.
The Original Storytellers Native American Film Festival is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 28 via Zoom.
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will show the documentary “Camas: Sacred Food of the Nez Perce” at 7 p.m. Nov. 29.
The last Feed Social is planned for 5-6:40 p.m. Nov. 30.
An Indigenous Medicine Workshop is planned for 2-4 p.m. today at the Health Education and Research Building, Room 202. Visitors will be able to make bitter root, bear root and lemon honey cough drops.
The documentary “Bring Her Home,” discussing murdered and missing indigenous women, will be shown from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Health Education and Research Building, Room 432. Margo Hill, an associate professor from Eastern Washington University, will speak at the event.
An Indigenous Foods Workshop will teach how to make wild rice meatballs from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Health Education and Research Building, Room 202.
To learn more about the events and Native American Heritage Month, visit the WSU Native American Programs website at native.wsu.edu.