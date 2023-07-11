WSU interns had role in Titan project

FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

 Uncredited

Among the revelations in recent reporting on the missteps before the Titan submersible disaster was the news that the project’s leader had employed college interns in the design of the vessel.

Those who follow the news in the Northwest may already have known that.

Students at Washington State University’s Everett campus worked both before and after graduation on designing an earlier version of the submersible’s electrical system in advance of a series of planned dives in 2018.

Recommended for you