The Washington State University police chief and his two top command staff will retire following an internal investigation that concluded they mishandled a complaint and subsequent punitive action against an officer accused of having sexual relations while on duty at WSU.

Chief of Police Bill Gardner, Assistant Chief Steve Hansen and Capt. Mike Larsen were placed on home assignment in July when WSU launched a formal investigation into the department. The investigation, conducted by the WSU Human Resources department, has since concluded, said Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications. The command staff chose to retire to avoid further administrative action, including the possibility of their employment with the university being terminated.

According to an investigation report acquired by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News through a public records request, the officer at the center of the investigation is Sgt. Matthew Kuhrt, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

