A Washington State University police sergeant who was accused of engaging in sexual activity while on duty submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday, according to a WSU news release.

The WSU Police Department has experienced a tumultuous year after receiving two internal investigations from the university regarding sexual harassment. These investigations have since concluded, finding former WSU Police Sgt. Matt Kuhrt violated WSU policies regarding sexual harassment, improperly used university resources and violated policies in the department’s conduct manual, according to a news release.

The university investigation concluded that Kuhrt “engaged in predatory grooming behavior while in a supervisory role, made sexually explicit comments to coworkers, subjected coworkers to nonconsensual physical contact, and engaged in sexual activities while on duty and on university property,” according to the news release.

