WSU receives millions for clean energy project

Jonathan Male

Washington State University’s Tri-Cities Institute for Northwest Energy Futures will receive millions in state funding to support its clean energy project.

The Washington state House and Senate approved Gov. Jay Inslee’s funding proposal over the weekend. The proposal includes $7.7 million for the 2023-2025 biennium to build a new facility to house the operation and hire researchers and staff, according to a news release. The legislation needs only the governor’s signature before it’s enacted.

The institute was launched last year as a new way to approach energy assets from across the WSU system. Its goal was to serve as a broker to identify problems in its energy landscape, according to the release.