A Washington State University scientist is doing research to preserve the Pacific Northwest’s Christmas tree industry, which could be hampered by climate change.

Gary Chastagner traveled to Turkey in 2020 with colleagues to find mother trees of Turkish and Trojan firs, which are adaptable to the Pacific Northwest’s climate and resistant to disease, according to a news release from WSU.

He is selecting the best performers for hardiness, disease resistance, needle retention, structure and other factors in a research trial at the WSU Puyallup Research and Extension Center and a large planting site in the Nisqually Valley.

