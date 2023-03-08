Washington State University’s senior vice provost has announced her retirement, and the institution has appointed a new candidate to assume the position.

Laura Hill has served as the university’s senior vice provost since 2001 and is set to retire at the end of the calendar year, according to a WSU media news release.

Hill holds a doctorate degree in psychology and is a recognized leader in human development, previously serving as chairperson for the department of human development at WSU, according to the news release. She was an administrative appointment as associate director for the university’s Health and Wellness Service between 2011-2014.